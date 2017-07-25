Azerbaijani companies to participate in tender for gas pipeline construction in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani companies will take part in the tender for the construction of a gas pipeline in Pakistan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks at an expanded meeting of the ministry's board in Baku July 25, Trend reports.

The minister added that a preliminary agreement was reached following the visit of the export mission to Pakistan this year.

Mustafayev said that in total, eight export missions were sent to China, including Hong Kong, the UAE, Germany, Pakistan, Qatar, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan as part of promoting the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

Mustafayev said that the agreements were reached following the missions, namely, the agreement on the supply of tea and pomegranates to Germany, the agreement on the supply of pomegranate juice to Sweden, the agreement on the supply of milk powder, milk and confectionery products, furniture, pomegranate juice, fitting and polyethylene pipes, metal structures and other construction materials to Afghanistan, the agreement on the supply of meat, pomegranate juice to Qatar, the agreement on the supply of fruits, cosmetics and medical goods to Kazakhstan, furniture, pomegranates, chocolate products, canned tomatoes and mushrooms to Pakistan.

The agreement on the distribution and sale of garden and park furniture to Qatar was also reached.

Moreover, as part of export missions, Azerbaijan has already concluded agreements on the supply of wine to China, apple and pomegranate juice - to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Malaysia, industrial paints - to Kazakhstan.

