Azerbaijani court extends detention of Armenian separatist Ruben Vardanyan
An Azerbaijani court on Friday announced its ruling in the ongoing criminal case against Armenian separatist Ruben Vardanyan.Under the ruling, Vardanyan’s detention has been extended, News.Az reports.
Vardanyan was apprehended last year in Karabakh and transported to Baku. He faces charges under Articles 214.1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the creation and actions of armed formations or groups not stipulated by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
In recent months, several international organisations and foreign media outlets have published extensive investigative reports exposing money laundering mechanisms across various countries and other activities associated with Ruben Vardanyan, who is known as the only billionaire with Armenian citizenship.