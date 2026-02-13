Azerbaijan’s culinary delights presented in Colombia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Knightsbridge Schools International Bogotá in Colombia held its international cultural event, "Flavors of World Cuisine," bringing together students, staff, and families to celebrate cultural diversity.

The event featured culinary traditions from various countries, with Azerbaijani cuisine prominently represented, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Guests were introduced to Azerbaijani gastronomy and expressed admiration for the unique flavors and richness of the country’s national culinary traditions.

With the support of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission in Colombia, the Azerbaijani corner also showcased examples of traditional attire, elements of carpet weaving, and decorative and applied arts reflecting the nation’s cultural heritage.

Visitors were additionally provided with information about Azerbaijan’s history, geography, and cultural diversity.

