Azerbaijani culture and national cuisine presented in Mexico

Mexico city has hosted a cultural festival organized by the accredited embassies of the countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Mexico and supported by the Mayor of Mexico City, Miguel Hidalgo, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

Azerbaijan's national culture, national costumes, examples of handicrafts such as pottery, coppersmithing, carpet weaving, as well as Nowruz traditions and national sweets were presented at the festival, which was held in the "Angela Peralta" open-air theater.

The event brought together hundreds of residents of the capital, tourists, representatives of the diplomatic corps, as well as the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of a number of countries in Mexico, and representatives of the local mass media.

During the day, many guests who came to the park got acquainted with customs and traditions related to Nowruz holiday, and were informed about the history, national cuisine and culture of our country.

A special stand created in connection with the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev provided information about the life and activities of the Great Leader. The stand also featured exhibition of pictures about the mysterious nature of the country, as well as information on Azerbaijani architecture, materials about the reconstruction and restoration works carried out in the liberated territories and great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi and his works.

"Ipek Yolu" dance group performed "Lachin", "Terakama", "Nalbaki", "Bulbul" and other national dances of Azerbaijan.

