Azerbaijani Culture Minister gives interview to France 24

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov gave an interview to France 24 news agency.

In an interview, the minister said that Azerbaijan’s record as a multi-cultural nation should not be in doubt and that Christian cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh would be preserved under its rule.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.


