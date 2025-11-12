Azerbaijani defense chief visits Bosnia-Herzegovina for talks with EU, Bosnian officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov is visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina for talks with European Union and Bosnian official, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, Hasanov toured the European Union Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Turkish contingent.

Following the official welcoming ceremony at Camp Butmir, the defense minister met with Major-General Florin-Marian Barbu, Commander of the European Union Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation received detailed information on the activities of the Command. The discussions highlighted Azerbaijan’s positive experience in cooperation under the Partnership for Peace program and within the framework of the Operational Capability Concept. A number of other matters of mutual interest were also addressed.

Hasanov later met with Colonel Mustafa Çetin Çelik, commander of the Turkish contingent at Camp Butmir, offering condolences over the deaths of Turkish military personnel in the crash of a C-130 military transport aircraft in Georgia on November 11.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani minister also met with Željka Cvijanović, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The meeting, attended by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vilayat Guliyev, involved a wide-ranging exchange of views on several issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, Hasanov visited the monument complex in Friendship Park dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly and Srebrenica genocides and laid a wreath in their memory.

