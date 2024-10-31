Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening of Marrakech Air Show 2024

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General, is currently paying a working visit to Morocco.

Minister Hasanov, who is visiting Morocco at the invitation of the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the National Defense Administration Abdellatif Loudiyi, attended the solemn opening ceremony of the Marrakech Air Show 2024, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az. The Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco and other officials delivered speeches during the event, which was attended by various government officials and representatives from international companies.Following the speeches, attendees visited the Marrakech Air Show 2024.Minister Hasanov watched the military aviation, global aeronautics and space industry innovations showcased at the exhibition, which featured representations from leading international companies.As part of the exhibition, which will last until November 2, panel discussions will be conducted focusing on technological innovations in the defense industry, the development of sustainable strategies, enhancements in unmanned aerial vehicles and other topics.

