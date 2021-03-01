Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Belarusian ambassador discuss issues of co-op in military sphere (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 1, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to our country Andrei Ravkov.

Minister of Defense congratulated the ambassador on the beginning of diplomatic activity in our country and wished him success in the field of expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus. Colonel General Z. Hasanov expressed confidence that the appointment of the former Minister of Defense of Belarus as Ambassador to Azerbaijan will contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial military and military-technical cooperation between our countries.

Minister of Defense, noting that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to cooperation with Belarus in all areas, in particular in the military sphere, emphasized that there are wide opportunities for further development of military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the beginning of the diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan and stressed that he will make every effort in the development of Azerbaijani-Belarusian relations, in particular in the cooperation in the military sphere.

Noting the expansion of relations in various fields, the ambassador stressed that Belarus is also interested in the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan in the military field and there is the necessary potential for this.

During the discussions, the importance of developing bilateral military cooperation and expanding mutual relations between the Defense Ministries of the two countries was noted.

News.Az