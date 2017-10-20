Azerbaijani defense minister checks combat readiness of new anti-aircraft missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and other senior officials attended the opening ceremony of a newly built military unit of the Air Defense Troops. The ministry officials checked the conditions created for military servicemen, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry's leadership visited the headquarters of the military unit, as well as its hostel, canteen, medical facility, sports camp, etc.



Later on, the defense minister came to the battlefield management point and inquired about the composition and tactical-technical properties of multi-purpose radiolocation stations, shooting devices, and other combat vehicles installed there.



The defense minister was informed that the most modern weapons and combat equipment pieces at the disposal of the military unit are capable of detecting aerodynamic targets and ballistic missiles, as well as detecting and destroying other air targets of all types under various circumstances.



Then the minister checked the combat readiness of new anti-aircraft missile systems.



Satisfied with the combat readiness of the personnel demonstrating professional skills and knowledge, the defense minister gave relevant instructions to the command.

