Azerbaijani defense minister checks combat readiness of personnel in Navy Training Complex - PHOTOS

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the Training Complex of the Naval Forces on July 18, APA reports.

In order to constantly improve the combat readiness of personnel, the Training Complex the Training Complex provides trainings on maintaining stability of surface ships and boats in water, fire safety, as well as improving the combat capability of ships.

The defense minister observed the practical actions of personnel in conditions close to real emergency.

After inspecting the guard ship, the minister got acquainted with its provision, the level of readiness of the available combat assets and gave relevant instructions.

