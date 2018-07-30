Azerbaijani defense minister, EU special rep. discuss Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov on Monday met with a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

Minister Hasanov stressed that Armenia’s destructive positions remain a major obstacle to achieving progress in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Klaar, in turn, underlined the importance of an early and peaceful solution to the conflict in order to ensure stability in the South Caucasus region. The EU special representative expressed hope that the policy pursued by Armenia’s new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is aimed at a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The diplomat also noted that the EU supports continuing peace talks.

Minister Hasanov emphasized that the new Armenian leadership’s military rhetoric directed against Azerbaijan, especially the Armenian Prime Minister and Defense Minister sending their own children to military service in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, prove that Yerevan is not interested in a peaceful solution to the conflict.

In order to resolve the conflict soon, Armenia, in line with the norms and principles of international law, must immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, the defense minister added.

