Azerbaijani defense minister extends condolences over deadly military plane crash in Pakistan

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov sent letters of condolences to Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of servicemen of the Pakistani Armed Forces as a result of the military aircraft crash. I pray Allah for the victims, share the grief of their beloved ones and express my deep condolences to them,” said the letters.

