Azerbaijani defense minister gives important instructions to commanders

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official meeting under the leadership of Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was held at the Central Command Post on Feb. 9, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The meeting held with the participation of the deputies of the defense minister, commanders of the branches of troops, chiefs of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry, as well as commanders of the Army Corps also involved the commanders of formations and other responsible officers via video conference.

Hasanov shared his visions of a more effective and high-quality organization of combat training classes in the branches of troops, Army Corps, formations and military units in accordance with the relevant directives and instructions, studying guidance documents, as well as other activities aimed at improving professionalism in the new training period.

The minister of defense demanded to focus on the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijani Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, with regards to army building, including his recommendations and demands in connection with the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, noting that the work carried out under the instructions of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces regarding raising the level of combat readiness of military personnel and improving the social conditions of the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, in particular in military units stationed in the frontline zone, gave relevant instructions to the responsible officials regarding the implementation of these works in accordance with modern requirements.

Hasanov assigned tasks to better organize combat training, raise the level of military professionalism, continue reforms, strengthen ideological work and moral and psychological support, as well as solve other official issues.

At the end of the meeting, the minister of defense ordered and demanded that commanders and chiefs of all levels must be ready for giving an adequate response to any provocation of the enemy and strongly suppress enemy’s provocative activities.

News.Az

News.Az