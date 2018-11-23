Azerbaijani defense minister inaugurates new administrative building of Major Construction Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 23, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry’s leadership took part in the opening of a new administrative buildi

The minister was informed that the building has a central heating system, electricity, water supply and consists of office and other premises provided for the control, designing, finance and technical branches. All premises are equipped with furniture and communication lines.

After the opening of the building and familiarization with the territory, Minister Hasanov gave instructions in connection with the further improvement of the service, social and housing conditions of servicemen.

