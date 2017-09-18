Azerbaijani defense minister inaugurates new residential complex of Air Force
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking military officers on Monday took part in the opening ceremony of a newly-buil
The ministry’s leadership also viewed the barracks, a canteen, study rooms, a kitchen, food warehouses and a boiler room of the military unti.
Defense Minister Hasanov inspected the military equipment at the disposal of the military unit, giving relevant tasks to the command.
News.Az