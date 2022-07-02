Azerbaijani defense minister instructs army to be ready at any time to prevent provocations of revanchist forces

On July 2, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting at the Central Command Post, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, Minister Hasanov gave relevant instructions to be ready at any time to prevent possible provocations of revanchist forces.

At the meeting, the operational conditions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and the Karabakh economic zone were extensively analyzed, specific tasks were given to strengthen the material, technical and combat support of the units, to improve the service combat activities of military personnel, and also to increase the vigilance of personnel.

