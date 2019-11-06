Azerbaijani defense minister meets Croatian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with the newly appointed ambassador of Croatia, Branko Zebić.

The defense minister congratulated the ambassador on the commencement of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding military cooperation, the Defense Ministry reported.

Noting the important strategic partnership and friendly relations between the two countries, the ambassador expressed Croatia’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in the military, military-technical sphere and the field of military education, as well as the military-political situation in the region.

