Azerbaijani defense minister meets Georgian parliament chairman

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov met with Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Archil Talakvadze as part of his visit to Tbilisi.

During the meeting, which noted that the development of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations is based on friendship and mutual trust, it was emphasized that periodic working meetings and reciprocal visits of heads of state encourage strengthening of relations between the two countries. The parties also noted that these relations which meet mutual interests, serve to ensure peace, stability, and security in the region.

It was once again noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia, as countries opposing terrorism and separatism, should develop military cooperation and provide mutual support in these matters.

