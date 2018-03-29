Azerbaijani defense minister meets his Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Ankara, met with Turkish Minister of National Defense Nurettin C

At the one-on-one meeting of Defense Ministers, which continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations, it was emphasized that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is carried out both bilaterally and within the framework of NATO programs, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA.

The ministers stressed that the Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic partnership built on friendly and fraternal relations is constantly developing.

During the meeting the sides also discussed the issues of regional security, the main directions of military relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, military-medical spheres, joint military exercises, the organization of mutual visits of expert groups, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

