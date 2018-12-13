Azerbaijani defense minister meets with commandant of NATO Defense College

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday met with Commandant of the NATO Defense College, Lieutenant General Chris Whitecross, who is on a visit to the country.

Hasanov welcomed the guest and informed her about the military-political situation in the region, as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The defense minister, stressing the importance of the programs of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, in particular, the activities carried out in the field of military education, thanked for the support provided in this area.

Whitecross, who gave an overview of the activities of the Defense College, noted that she was satisfied with the visit to Azerbaijan, and on behalf of the whole delegation expressed appreciation for the hospitality and organization of meetings in various structures.

Noting the significance of courses organized by the Defense College, Whitecross stressed the importance of such visits in terms of mutual exchange of experience.

