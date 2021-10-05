Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Georgian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov is on an official visit to Georgia.

The sides exchanged views on various areas of military cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

It was noted that under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, cooperation between the countries in the field of defense is developing steadily.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the sides stressed the importance of mutual support for the territorial integrity of our countries, noting that the development of bilateral military cooperation will contribute to ensuring stability and security in the region.

Minister Hasanov expressed his gratitude to the Georgian side for supporting Azerbaijan's rightful position during the Patriotic War.

It was noted that the "Eternity-2021" computer-assisted trilateral joint command and staff exercises being held in Georgia are clear evidence of friendship and indestructible cooperation between the countries.

Following up the meeting, a bilateral cooperation plan was signed between the ministries of defense of the two countries.

It was noted that the expansion of cooperation in the field of defense will contribute to the further deepening and development of relations between the two countries.

