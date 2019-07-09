Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Head of ICRC Office in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 9, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Representative Office in Azerbaijan Elena Aymone Sessera, who is completing her term in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the current state and prospects for mutual cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and ICRC. In particular, activities aimed at the enlightenment of military personnel of the military units stationed in the frontline zone and the civilian population living near the line of contact of troops in the field of international humanitarian law, as well as on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were considered.

The Minister of Defense expressed his gratitude to Ms. E. Sessera for the efforts made in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the international organization during the period of her activity in Azerbaijan and wished her further success.

News.Az

News.Az