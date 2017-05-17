Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Japanese Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Japan`s new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Teruyuki Katori.

The Minister praised the political and economic cooperation between the two countries, AzVision.az reports.

Prospects for cooperation in the development of the Armed Forces of the two countries as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The sides shared views on military and politial state, regional security and cooperation on various directions in the region.

News.Az

News.Az