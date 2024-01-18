Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Slovak counterpart in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday met with a delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kaliňák, who is on an official visit to Baku, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

In the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs), the delegation visited the graves of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. A wreath was laid in front of the Eternal Flame memorial.

Then an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Defense Ministry.

The Slovak minister passed along the guard of honor, and the national anthems of both countries accompanied by the military orchestra was performed. The guest signed the “Book of Honor”.

Minister Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan Defense Minister informed the guests about demining and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories after the victory gained in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in military-technical, military educational and other fields was emphasized.

Robert Kaliňák expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality. The Slovak Defense Minister congratulated his Azerbaijani colleague on the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. He expressed the importance of developing a mutual experience exchange with the Azerbaijan Army, which is one of the strongest armies in the region, as well as studying modern combat operations. It was pointed out that such visits are of special importance.

In the end, the sides exchanged views on a number of issues of interest in the military field between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

News.Az