Azerbaijani defense minister meets with top NATO general

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday met with a delegation led by General Curtis Scaparrotti, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Eur

Minister Hasanov spoke about military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, including the activities of the Azerbaijani army in various programs, as well as the country’s contribution to the non-combat mission “Resolute Support” in Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry told APA.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the defense minister stressed the importance of resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and in accordance with international law.

Hasanov said that the visits of representatives the Nagorno-Karabakh separatist regime to various foreign countries, including the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries and the fact that they are received in these countries lead to double standards in the efforts to resolve the conflict, which is unacceptable.

Hailing NATO's position on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the minister expressed confidence that the Alliance would continue its efforts in this direction.

Hasanov said the smuggling of nuclear components from Armenia is continuing, warning that this presents a threat to security on regional as well as broader levels.

News.Az

News.Az