Azerbaijani defense minister pays visit to Georgia
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is visiting Georgia to participate in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Defense Ministers' 11th Trilateral Meeting to be held in Batumi.The meetings are planned to discuss new perspectives of joint military cooperation in bilateral and trilateral formats, regional security, and other issues of common interest.