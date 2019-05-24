Azerbaijani defense minister sums up results of large-scale drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday chaired a meeting on the results of the large-scale operational-tactical exercises held in line with the plan approved by Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

After analyzing the results of the drills, the defense minister noted the military personnel successfully fulfilled the tasks assigned to them.

Minister Hasanov briefed the command staff on the relevant tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Referring to the current military-political situation in the region, the defense minister emphasized that the ongoing internal political confrontations in Armenia may lead to an escalation of the situation on the line of contact.

In the end, Minister Hasanov instructed the troops to suppress the large-scale provocations of the enemy immediately.

