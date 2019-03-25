Azerbaijani defense minister to pay working visit to US

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will leave for a working visit to the United States of America.

During the visit, Zakir Hasanov will attend the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference to be held in New York.

Minister Hasanov will also meet with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix as well as his counterparts participating in the meeting.

During the meetings, issues of regional security, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the prospects for Azerbaijan's participation in the UN peacekeeping operations will be discussed.

