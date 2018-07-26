Azerbaijani defense minister to visit Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov will pay a visit to Moscow on July 27 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Army General Sergei Shoigu, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA.

During the visit, Hasanov will take part in the official opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2018 to be held on July 28.

News.Az

News.Az