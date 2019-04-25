Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani defense minister watches live-fire training exercises

The training process continues at the ranges of training centers with the involvement of various types of troops in accordance with the plan of combat training of the Azerbaijani army for 2019.

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry’s leadership visited one the ranges located near the frontline zone.

The Defense Ministry’s leadership watched here live-fire training exercises with the participation of various units.

