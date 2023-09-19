Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenian disinformation

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenian disinformation

The information spread on some Armenian social networks that Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly subjected to fire civilian facilities is completely false and disinformation, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az. 

“We reiterate that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities are not targeted by the Azerbaijan Army Units, only legitimate military targets are incapacitated by the use of high-precision weapons,” the ministry said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      