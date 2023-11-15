Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s leadership takes part in Dubai Airshow 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other leadership of the Ministry are taking part in Dubai Airshow 2023 international exhibition being held in UAE.

The Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the weapons and military equipment displayed at the stand of ROKETSAN company of the Turkish Defense Industry, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the meeting held with the directorate of the ROKETSAN company, the prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation were discussed, detailed views were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az