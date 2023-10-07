Azerbaijani delegation attends annual session of NATO PA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 69th annual session of the NATO PA has got underway in Copenhagen, Denmark, News.az reports.

Representatives of 31 countries that are members of the Alliance, as well as partner states, are participating in the session to be held from October 6 to 9.

Within the framework of the committee meetings of the session, the situation in Ukraine, the results of the Vilnius Summit of the Alliance and the adopted decisions, the security of the Black Sea region, the deterrence and defense policy of NATO, the protection of important maritime infrastructures, the reconstruction of transatlantic economic relations and stability, food and energy security, the future of the "open door" policy and other topics will be discussed.

Members of Azerbaijan's delegation to NATO and the delegation of Milli Majlis to NATO PA are attending the event.

News.Az