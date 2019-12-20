Azerbaijani delegation attends First Global Refugee Forum in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Chief of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov has participated in the First Global Refugee Forum in Geneva co-organized by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the Government of Switzerland.

The two-day global conference is the first gathering at the ministerial level to follow up on the practical implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees, affirmed at the UN in New York in December 2018.

The aim of the Global Refugee Forum is to accelerate actions by governments, the private sector, international institutions and organizations, the non-governmental sector, and civil society in implementing the new Global Compact on Refugees. The Global Refugee Forum is meant to generate impactful commitments and other pledges from these actors, geared towards making tangible, long-term policy and practice shifts to improve the lives of refugees and host communities worldwide.

Addressing the event, Vusal Huseynov highlighted the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said that more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons in their own country as the result of Armenia`s aggression. He also drew the audience`s attention to the measures undertaken in the country to strengthen the protection of rights of refugees and help them integrate into the society.

On the margins of the forum, Vusal Huseynov also met with Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino to discuss the implementation of projects as well as cooperation prospects.

News.Az

