Azerbaijani delegation joins global security forum in Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov is participating the global security forum in Abu Dhabi.

The forum is being held under the patronage of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and in partnership with Interpol and the Interpol Foundation for a Safer World, AzerTag reports.

The forum brought together ministers, senior police officials, and industry representatives to collectively address common issues and identify their responsibilities in implementing a global policing architecture to combat future security threats.

Brigadier Hamad Ajlan Al Amimi, director general of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior, said that the conference is an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the state and the efforts of concerned institutions to enhance the security and stability of society.

As part of the visit, Ramil Usubov has met United Arab Emirates deputy Premier, minister of interior Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of boosting cooperation between the two countries in overall fields.

Ramil Usubov said bilateral relations dynamically developed thanks to friendly ties between the heads of the state of the two countries. The Minister also said this visit would serve to further deepening the cooperation between the relevant bodies of both countries.

Azerbaijan`s interior minister has also met Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri as the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police.

Ramil Usubov said Azerbaijan is interested in studying the experience of the UAE`s police.

They discussed cooperation in the field of ensuring the security and public order.

News.Az

News.Az