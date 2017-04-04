Azerbaijani delegation pays tribute to St Petersburg metro blast victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation has paid tribute to those killed and injured in an explosion in Saint Petersburg metro in Russia, AzerTag reports.

The delegation, which was led by deputy minister of economy Sahib Mammadov and included consul general in Saint Petersburg Sultan Gasimov among others, left flowers outside Tekhnologicheskiy institute metro station.

A total of 14 people were killed in the attack, including Azerbaijani student Dilbar Aliyeva. Another Saint Petersburg resident of Azerbaijani origin Zaur Veliyev was among those injured.

News.Az

