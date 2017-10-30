Azerbaijani delegation to join ANOC General Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by vice-president of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade will participate in the 22nd General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) to be held in Prague, the Czech Republic from October 31 to November 4.

More than 1,000 delegates including representatives from all 206 NOCs as well as representatives from the IOC, International Federations and upcoming Organising Committees are due to attend the event, AzerTag reports.

The ANOC Awards 2017 will also take place on November 2 and there will be a number of other meetings including the ANOC Executive Council and ANOC Commissions and Working Group meetings.

ANOC is the umbrella organization responsible for protecting and advancing the interests of the world’s National Olympic Committees (NOCs), and for supporting their mission to promote the Olympic Values worldwide. Over the last 35 years, the number of NOCs recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and represented by ANOC has risen to 206.

