Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE rejects the organization's biased resolution regarding Azerbaijan

On October 12, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution and recommendation document regarding Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. The document, far from reflecting the truth and facts, reiterated the main elements of Armenian propaganda, drawing from bias and falsehoods, Samad Seyidov, chairman of the international relations and inter-parliamentary relations committee of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), told News.az.

The Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE issued a statement of protest regarding this matter.

The statement noted that these documents completely overlook the root cause of the conflict in the region, which is based on Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, followed by the military occupation of our country and the ethnic cleansing of the Azerbaijani population. This is, in fact, another manifestation of the unjust approach that the Council of Europe has shown towards Azerbaijan.

The local anti-terrorist operations conducted by Azerbaijan on September 19-20, 2023, are being distorted, and baseless accusations are being voiced against our country. In this regard, the fact that these operations aim to eliminate ongoing military threats against Azerbaijan and put an end to the presence of illegal military formations is being overlooked. Furthermore, additional obstacles are being created for the sustainable future peace in the region, without duly appreciating the steps taken towards the reintegration of the Armenian-origin population of the Garabagh region into Azerbaijani society. It appears that pro-Armenian politicians of France and a number of other European countries are attempting to create artificial obstacles to the normalization process initiated by Azerbaijan in the region, with the aim of gaining sudden dividends from the Armenian lobby and casting a shadow over our country's rightful actions.

"As the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, we strongly reject this unfair approach towards our country, and we consider it a clear example of the failure of democratic values within the Council of Europe," the statement declares.

News.Az