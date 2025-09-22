Azerbaijani Deputy PM meets with Iranian President
Source: APA
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, who is on a visit to Tehran, News.Az reports citing official website of the Iranian President.
Shahin Mustafayev also met with Secretary of the Iranian National Security Council Ali Larijani.