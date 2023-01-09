Azerbaijani diaspora activists hold rally outside UN Vienna Office in protest against Armenia’s eco-terror (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A peaceful protest was held outside the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) in protest against Armenia’s environmental terrorism on the territory of Azerbaijan, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

During the rally co-organized by the Azerbaijan Academic Union and the Austrian-Azerbaijani Association of Culture and Entrepreneurs (AZER-DER) in Vienna, diaspora activists protested against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

The peaceful protesters chanted the slogans "We protest against the plunder of Azerbaijan's natural resources!", "Stop Armenian ecocide!", "Stop ecological terror on the territory of Azerbaijan!" and expressed solidarity with Azerbaijani environmental activists, civil society representatives and volunteers who continue their protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road.

They stated that Azerbaijanis living abroad would not turn a blind eye to the plundering of underground and surface resources on the territory of Azerbaijan by Armenia and Armenian separatists. The protesters noted that the eco-terror in the Karabakh economic region has already become a global problem.

Local residents were informed that during the almost 30-year occupation, the Armenians plundered Azerbaijan’s natural resources and destroyed about 60,000 hectares of forests.

The protesters called on the world community to support the just cause of Azerbaijan, which is making serious efforts to eliminate the consequences of the war and carry out large-scale restoration and reconstruction work, and take practical steps to stop Armenia’s environmental terror.

News.Az