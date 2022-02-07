Azerbaijani Diaspora: Life abroad with an eye on the motherland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operate in almost all leading countries. If we do not take into account the factor of several neighboring countries densely populated by Azerbaijanis, it can be attributed to the group of young diasporas.

Today, the country maintains contact with its compatriots abroad through the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and numerous Azerbaijani embassies in foreign countries. The First Congress of World Azerbaijanis was held in 2001, and the World Azerbaijani Youth Union was established in 2012.

The Azerbaijani diaspora has changed qualitatively in recent years, which was clearly visible during the Second Karabakh War in the fall of 2020. Azerbaijanis around the world were actively fighting against the Armenian government’s disinformation regarding the war and trying to convey to foreigners the truth about what was happening and its causes.

The marches, events and demonstrations recently organized by the Azerbaijani Diaspora on the anniversary of various historical events and the objective promotion of historical truths demonstrate the strength and potential of our compatriots. There is great confidence that this power will be more effective over time. All this is testimony to the fact that the development strategy of the Azerbaijani Diaspora is carried out according to a correct and productive program.

In general, the Azerbaijani diaspora managed to integrate into the societies of the countries of residence, to become a bridge between the peoples and cultures of these countries with their historical homeland. A considerable part of its representatives made great strides and become active members of the socio-political life. What’s most important is that they always proudly say that they are Azerbaijanis!

