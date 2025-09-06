Azerbaijani director’s film screened at Venice Film Festival

The film, which was screened on September 5 with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Cinema Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan operating under the Ministry of Culture, captivated experts and viewers, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

According to the Ministry of Culture, a press conference held following the film's screening featured discussions on Azerbaijani culture and cinema. The final installment of Baydarov's Sermon trilogy, Sermon to the Void, was commended for its conceptual and aesthetic qualities.

The film is of immense importance in its presentation of Azerbaijani literature, way of thinking, and folklore to a global audience. Based on the work of the outstanding Azerbaijani poet and thinker Mahammad Fuzuli, the film interprets the lovers' quest for the water of life as an introspective search for the soul.

The film's screenwriters are Hilal Baydarov and Aysu Akcan, while its producer is Orkhan Fikretoglu. A co-production between Azerbaijan, Mexico, and Türkiye, the film stars Huseyn Nasirov, Maryam Naghiyeva, Rena Asgarova, Elshan Abbasov, and Orkhan Isgandarli.

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival began on August 27, 2025, and concludes today.