Ukraine condemns Russian flag display at Venice Film Festival

Ukraine’s foreign and culture ministries have strongly condemned the display of the Russian flag at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, calling it a sign of “hypocrisy, indifference, and supporting more terror.”

The festival, running from August 27 to September 9, raised Russia’s flag alongside other national flags for the first time since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Ukrainian officials said the move undermined the festival’s reputation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The organizers prefer to turn a blind eye and further ruin the festival’s reputation,” the ministries said in a joint statement on Aug. 28.

The criticism came just hours after Russia launched a mass missile and drone strike on Kyiv, killing 23 people — including four children — and injuring more than 60. Ukrainian officials argued that allowing Russia’s presence on an international cultural stage was unacceptable while attacks on civilians continue.

“The only thing the Venice Film Festival must do now is to make itself free from Russia’s presence and Russian flag,” the statement added.

This year’s out-of-competition lineup includes “Notes of a True Criminal” by Ukrainian producer Alexander Rodnyansky, who previously worked in Russia, and “Director’s Diary” by veteran Russian filmmaker Alexander Sokurov.

In 2024, the festival drew controversy in Ukraine for screening “Russians at War,” a documentary by Russian-Canadian director Anastasia Trofimova, which many Ukrainians criticized as an attempt to humanize Russian soldiers.

