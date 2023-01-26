Azerbaijani eco-activists continue peaceful protests on Lachin-Khankandi road, demand end to Armenia’s ecocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin-Khankandi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the forty-sixth straight day, News.Az reports.

The protestors continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed.

The unimpeded passage of various vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys is ensured, and the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az