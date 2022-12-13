Azerbaijani Eco-activists will continue protest on Shusha-Khankendi road until tomorrow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Eco-activists and representatives of NGOs continue their protest on the Lachin road in protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Kyzylbulag gold and Demirli copper-molybdenum deposits, in the areas under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers, News.az reports.

The participants of the protest are chanting slogans against environmental terrorism and illegal exploitation of deposits, demand a meeting with the commander of the Russian peacekeepers, Andrey Volkov.

Currently, protest is underway. It was noted that the participants of the protest will stay there tonight. They are chanting slogans without stopping.

Fires have already been built in the protest area.

The security of the participants of the protest is ensured at a high level by the military and policemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, who were involved in the area.

News.Az