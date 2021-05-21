Azerbaijani Education Ministry, British Council sign annual action plan (PHOTO)
- 21 May 2021 20:23
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 161357
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-education-ministry-british-council-sign-annual-action-plan-photo Copied
An annual action plan has been signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education and the British Council office in Azerbaijan.
The action plan was signed during a meeting of Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev with the delegation led by Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, UK’s Minister for Exports Graham Stuart.
Speaking about the meeting, the minister stressed that Azerbaijan and the UK exchanged views on cooperation in the field of education.
News.Az