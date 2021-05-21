Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Education Ministry, British Council sign annual action plan (PHOTO)

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijani Education Ministry, British Council sign annual action plan (PHOTO)

An annual action plan has been signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education and the British Council office in Azerbaijan.

The action plan was signed during a meeting of Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev with the delegation led by Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, UK’s Minister for Exports Graham Stuart.

Speaking about the meeting, the minister stressed that Azerbaijan and the UK exchanged views on cooperation in the field of education.

News about - Azerbaijani Education Ministry, British Council sign annual action plan (PHOTO)

News about - Azerbaijani Education Ministry, British Council sign annual action plan (PHOTO)

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      