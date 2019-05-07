Azerbaijani Embassy: Armenian provocation attempt hasn’t been realized in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow State University named after M.V.Lomonosov has no any connection with the planned event of Armenian diaspora under the name of “Liberation of Shusha”, ON

It is stated that previous information was spread in the social network about the planned meeting of “Karabakh war victims” with the Armenian Students Association of MSU on May 7. According to that information, MSU was noted as the partner of this event.

Embassy of Azerbaijan to Russia has applied to the leadership of the MSU regarding the issue. It is stated in the response that University has categorically no connection with the event.

