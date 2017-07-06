Azerbaijani embassy prevents Armenian provocation in Lithuania

+ ↺ − 16 px

The embassy of Azerbaijan to Lithuania revealed that on July 5 of this year the Armenian embassy to Lithuania in cooperation with the Lithuania-Armenia Alliance organized an exhibition 'Artsakh: a new state in an old land' and demonstrated the images of occupied Azerbaijani lands at the Vartai (Door) exhibition gallery in Vilnius.

In connection with this issue, the embassy immediately contacted the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry and held a meeting with the gallery management.

During the meeting the gallery management was informed that UN, OSCE, NATO and other international organizations recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and assess the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions as contrary to the norms of international law, principles of humanism and territorial integrity of states. It was noted that the demonstration of the provocative exhibition aimed at political propaganda of the occupant regime in Azerbaijani lands is directly targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and goes contrary to Lithuania's official stance. It was also noted that the exhibition damages the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania and the Lithuanian side was requested to remove the images from the gallery.

The gallery management voiced regret over conduction of an event against Azerbaijan in their gallery. They noted that Armenians provided them with the wrong information about the essence of the exhibition and that they were misled by the inscription 'Menu Vartai' (Art door) instead of 'Vartai' (Door) and promised to remove the images soon.

They really removed the images in half of an hour and closed the salon. Thus, Armenians that do not stop their smeary policy were again disgraced in the eyes of the Lithuanian public.

