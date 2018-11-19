Azerbaijani energy minister to attend ceremony marking completion of gas pipeline project TurkStream's offshore section

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has visited Turkey to attend a ceremony marking the completion of the construction of the offshore section of the TurkStream pipeline.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the ceremony.

The construction of the TurkStream, a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea, started in May 2017.

The first string of the pipeline is intended for Turkish consumers, while the second string will deliver gas to southern and southeastern Europe.

The first and second strings of TurkStream will have capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters each.

