Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, UNDP eye to jointly promote reforms in energy sphere

Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) plan to cooperate in implementing projects on renewable energy sources, on ensuring energy sustainability and improving energy efficiency, on climate change, reducing emissions and protecting the environment, Trend reports with reference to the Energy Ministry.

During July 11 meeting, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and UNDP Resident Representative Alessandro Fracassetti signed a protocol of intent on this matter.

Shahbazov said that cooperation with UNDP will contribute to the implementation of reforms in the energy sector of the country and the achievement of priorities that meet the interests of the parties.

In turn, Fracassetti said that the development program will provide the necessary support in addressing global and national problems in the energy sector.

